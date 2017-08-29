× ‘Suspicious activity’ report responsible for capturing escaped inmate

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say an alert witness is responsible for the capture of an escaped inmate.

On Aug. 27, police were called to a report of suspicious activity after someone called police after seeing a strange man near S.W. 38th St. and S. Harvey Ave.

According to the arrest affidavit,the man was holding a knife and walking around a home, but did not live at the address.

Once officers arrived, they took 21-year-old Cooper Ray Ewert into custody.

Authorities learned that Ewert was wanted for escaping the custody of the Department of Corrections.

Ewert was arrested on a charge of escaping from a penitentiary, and will be sent back to the Department of Corrections.