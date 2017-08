OKLAHOMA CITY – Movie-goers rejoice!

Harkins Theatres has announced you can see any movie for just $5 starting Friday, September 1 through Monday, September 4.

It’s all part of their 84th anniversary and includes “all seats, all shows, all weekend!”

The offer will only exclude “Camelview at Fashion Square & IMAX. Upcharge: $1 Cine Capri. $2 Cine 1.”