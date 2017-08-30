Agents investigating ‘suspicious’ death of young Oklahoma officer

WESTVILLE, Okla. – Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are looking into the death of an Oklahoma police officer.

Authorities say officers from the Westville Police Department became concerned when 24-year-old Brandon Lee Pelfrey didn’t show up for work on Tuesday evening.

Several officers went to his home to check on him and found Pelfrey dead in his bedroom.

OSBI agents documented the scene, but say Pelfrey did not suffer trauma to his body.

Due to Pelfrey’s age and his occupation, agents are investigating his death as suspicious.

Now, authorities are waiting on the medical examiner to determine his cause and manner of death.