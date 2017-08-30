× Cancer survivors asking U.S. senator to support more funding for cancer research

OKLAHOMA CITY — Advocates for cancer research and cancer survivors are asking a local U.S. senator to support more funding for cancer research.

Released earlier this year, a White House budget proposal for Fiscal Year 2018 included a $7.2 billion cut for the National Institutes of Health (NIH) along with a $1.2 billion cut for cancer research funded at the National Cancer Institute.

Advocates in Oklahoma are calling for U.S. Sen. James Lankford to “be a leader in the Senate” by rejecting those cuts and instead increase funding at the NIH by $2 billion.

“It’s so important for the people that we serve in Oklahoma with the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network and people across the country that we serve that we have that 2 billion extra dollars of cancer research funding, but also that we don’t have that cut,” said Justin Wood, Government Relations Director at the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network for Oklahoma.

On Wednesday, cancer survivors delivered hundreds of signatures from residents across the state to Lankford’s office, asking for more funding for cancer research.

News 4 spoke to Senator Lankford about the issue on Wednesday. He says he has met with the director of NIH, adding that they have been working on increasing funds for the past several years.

According to Lankford, the proposed budget submitted earlier this year will likely not pass in Congress as written. In fact, he expects funding for NIH to increase.

“Every year since 1974, the President has submitted a budget and not a single year since 1974 has that budget been accepted by Congress. It won’t be this year either. The President’s budget is simply a set of ideas, but it’s not the actual final budget document,” said Lankford.