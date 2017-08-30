Gundy Loosens The Reins On Cowboys

Mike Gundy feels confident about the veteran leadership on his team. With nine returning starters on offense and another five on defense, the head coach of the Oklahoma State Cowboys trusts his older players to set an example for younger athletes off the field. Gundy is feeling at ease with the current state of the culture of his program, and consequently abandoned his time-honored tradition of bed checks during fall camp.
