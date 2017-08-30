Ways to help Hurricane Harvey Victims
How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Gundy Loosens The Reins On Cowboys

Posted 6:10 pm, August 30, 2017, by

Mike Gundy feels confident about the veteran leadership on his team. With nine returning starters on offense and another five on defense, the head coach of the Oklahoma State Cowboys trusts his older players to set an example for younger athletes off the field. Gundy is feeling at ease with the current state of the culture of his program, and consequently abandoned his time-honored tradition of bed checks during fall camp.