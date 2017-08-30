Guthrie, Oklahoma fire departments heading to Texas to assist with Hurricane Harvey relief

GUTHRIE, Okla. – As residents continue to avoid the flood waters left behind by Hurricane Harvey, several Oklahoma fire departments are headed south of the Red River to help.

On Wednesday, Guthrie Fire- EMS announced that a four man water rescue team left the station for Houston to assist in rescue efforts.

They will report to a staging area in College Station where they will be joined by teams from the Shawnee Fire Department, Tecumseh Fire Department and Seminole Fire Department.