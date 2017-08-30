“Her little servant’s heart has grown,” 8-year-old Oklahoma girl praised for her ‘pillow ministry’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADA, Okla - Avery Anderson has an undeniable heart for God.

"Avery felt a calling to go into missions. She's been to Haiti, Guatemala. That's what she wanted, wants to do with her life. We are believing in her miracle. That's what she'll do. She's on a mission. A different kind of mission," said Avery's mom, Tiffany Anderson.

But sometimes, life's journey has unexpected detours.

A year ago, Avery was in a really bad accident.

The Ada teen suffered a critical brain injury and spent months at the Children's Center Rehabilitation Hospital in Bethany.

"When something happens like this you want to do something. You want to show your love. And Cate...Not one day passes that she does not pray for Avery to be healed from the top of her head to her toes," said family friend, Callie Christian.

So, 8-year-old Cate had an idea of her own. She's making special pillows for her friend, Avery and the other children recovering at the Children's Center.

She's sewn dozens for every holiday and special occasion.

Dad, Zac Christian, told News 4, "These pillows are an overflow of that love, now that she's able to give back."

It's Cate's compassion that inspired Avery's mom to nominate her for Pay It 4Ward.

"Her little servant's heart has grown and it's her ministry. She's 8 years old, A sweet 8, too," said Anderson.

After surprising Cate with the help of First Fidelity Bank, she promised to continue her pillow ministry, and more importantly, continue praying for a miraculous recovery for her friend, Avery.

