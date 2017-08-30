× Here’s how to help Hurricane Harvey survivors without getting scammed

OKLAHOMA CITY – There are already reports of unverified Hurricane Harvey relief funds popping up online.

Oklahoma’s Chief of the Attorney General’s Public Protection Unit Julie Bays is urging all of us to think things through before jumping to give money.

“They’ll get a Facebook post that might be a dog that needs rescuing or family displaced by the floods and it’s fake and even the people who are behind the post aren’t even in Texas and they’re trying to get funds,” she said.

Scam accounts are usually easy to spot, typically unverified and without any links to a legit charity.

“They’ll be brand new,” she said. “They won’t have many followers at first, unless it’s sophisticated.”

Scammers want you to click links, so they can infect your computer with a virus and steal your login information and money.

Marilyn Long and Northeast Resource Center are rallying the community to help stock this U-Haul with donations.

“The most pressing need is hygiene items because I don’t know how much they have down there, water, detergent, tooth paste, tooth brush, soap, towels, water, blankets,” she said.

Marilyn received FEMA emergency response training.

In 2005 she orchestrated a similar relief effort and spent months at ground zero in Louisiana helping provide assistance and hope to Hurricane Katrina flood victims.

Marilyn and her van of donated items roll out for Texas Friday.

Another option is donating to the Salvation Army directly by donating the word “storm” to 51555.

Here’s a database of vetted disaster relief organizations doing relief work in Texas right now.