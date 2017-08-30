Houston hotel employee reported missing during evacuation

HOUSTON, Texas – Authorities in Texas are looking for a hotel employee who was reported missing during an evacuation.

A memo obtained by KPRC states that Jill Renick, the spa director at the Omni Hotel at Riverway and South Post Oak Lake in the Galleria area, is missing.

Employees say Renick went missing as the hotel was being evacuated due to flooding.

Family members say Renick’s car is still at the hotel, and they believe she may be in an elevator.

“We have notified law enforcement and emergency responders and are cooperating fully to help locate the missing person. We pray our associate will be located safe and unharmed. In the meantime, our thoughts and prayers go out to our associate’s family during this difficult time,” a statement sent to KPRC read.