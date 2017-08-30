Man gets leg stuck in sinkhole in Brooklyn crosswalk

BROOKLYN, NY – A man who was walking to work in Brooklyn suddenly became stuck in a crosswalk Tuesday when the street swallowed his leg.

The man was on his way to work at a body shop when, about a block away from his destination, his right leg plunged into a sinkhole opening in the concrete.

Photos of the scene show the man’s entire leg, up to his upper thigh, in the roadway near Myrtle Avenue and Walworth Street.

.@FDNY is on scene at Myrtle x Walworth to get out a guys feet which got stuck in a sinkhole in middle of the street. pic.twitter.com/MtEQZnKrnc — Williamsburg News (@WMSBG) August 29, 2017

Emergency crews were called to the scene. Multiple firefighters ultimately released him from the sinkhole, and the man was taken to a hospital for evaluation.