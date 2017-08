Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma State and Tulsa will get the football season started Thursday night with a 6:30 kickoff at Boone Pickens Stadium.

It's the first meeting between the two schools since 2011, and just the fourth in the last 17 years, after meeting nearly annually in the 1980s and '90s.

Both teams closely follow what the other is doing, and OSU coach Mike Gundy says Tulsa being successful is a good thing for the entire state.