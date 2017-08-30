× Mustang woman embezzles $1.3 million, uses money for luxury items

OKLAHOMA CITY – Mark A Yancey, United States Attorney for the Western District of Oklahoma, announced that Mustang resident Vanessa L. Pollard pled guilty Wednesday to one count of wire fraud and one count of signing a false federal income tax return. This was in connection with a $1.3 million embezzlement from an insurance agency in Canadian County.

According to the charges, Pollard worked as a bookkeeper for an insurance agency for about 17 years. As a bookkeeper, she reviewed monthly bank statements, made entries in an internal accounting system, and reconciled those records with a business account at Yukon National Bank.

Pollard is accused of writing unauthorized checks and making unauthorized interstate wire transfers from the business checking account to pay her personal credit card accounts.

She pled guilty to transmitting $3,178 through interstate wires intending to defraud the insurance agency back in January 2014. Pollard agreed to forfeit property purchased with the funds connected to the embezzlement. This included her house in Mustang, two trucks, a sports car, three motorcycles, a boat, two jet skis, and a retirement account. She stipulated the total loss from the embezzlement was $1,344,915.02.

Pollard also pled guilty to signing a false tax return. She admitted to signing a personal federal tax return that she knew was false on May 13, 2013.

Vanessa Pollard faces up to 20 years in prison on the wire fraud count, three years of supervised release, a $250,000 fine, and restitution.

On the tax count, she also faces up to three years in prison, one year of supervised release, a $250,000 fine, and restitution to the Internal Revenue Service for tax loss.

Her sentence will be announced in about 90 days.