Officials: Fire that consumed parts of Oklahoma high school began near principal’s office

CAMERON, Okla. - Although the school year just started, classes at an Oklahoma high school were cancelled following a large fire on Tuesday night.

LeFlore County EMS Director Jeff Fishel told KFSM that crews were called to a fire at Cameron High School around 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday night.

After battling the blaze for several hours, crews were still working on containing hot spots around 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators say the fire started near the principal's office and spread through the administration building. At this point, they say the administration building and the school's gym are a total loss.

Fortunately, school officials believe that classes will be able to resume soon.

“We’ll be able to be back in school at least by the end of next week. We can house students, we just need to get the internet service back and for the fire marshal to say the building is safe for students and teachers to enter," Cameron Superintendent Jim Caughern told KFSM.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.