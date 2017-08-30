Oklahoma City man dies from head injury after staged wrestling move

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City man has died after he suffered a head injury during a staged wrestling event.

Authorities say 25-year-old William Ogletree was injured Sunday while promoting a wrestling tournament called ‘Battle of Legends in OKC.” He was performing a maneuver called the “spine buster” during the staged wrestling event at the Blue Note Lounge.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition and was put on life support. Sadly, family members say he had no brain activity and died shortly afterward.

According to NewsOk, the event was not properly licensed by the Oklahoma State Athletic Commission.

Although it is early on in the investigation into Ogletree’s death, officials say criminal charges may be possible in the case.

“On the night of Sunday August 27th William Ogletree was following his dream of becoming a wrestler by doing his first match, little did he or his family know that his first appearance would end in tragedy. A mistake that could of been (sic) avoided had the proper measurements been taken cost him and his family more than anyone expected, a simple mistake has taken the life of a bright and vibrant young man wise beyond his years. These funds will go towards any medical costs the family is going to encounter with this horrible accident,” a GoFundMe account read.