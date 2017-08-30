× Oklahoma lawmaker’s idea to help tackle the state’s budget

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma representative is proposing an idea that he believes should help manage the state’s budget.

The last week of the legislative session featured bickering at late-night committee meetings, as lawmakers raced to pass a budget in time to avoid a special session.

Earlier this month, the Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled that a $1.50-per-pack ‘cigarette fee’ was unconstitutional after lawmakers passed the revenue raising measure in the final five days of a legislative session without a 75 percent majority vote.

The fee was expected to generate $215 million for several state agencies.

Although the legislative session is not supposed to begin until next year, Gov. Fallin says lawmakers need to get to the Capitol to fill the budget hole left by the ruling.

However, state officials say attempts to reach a budget agreement for lawmakers to consider in special session are still ongoing.

“First, there is no way House Republicans will ever pass a billion dollars in tax and revenue increases to fill a $200 million budget hole. Such a plan would be dead on arrival. Second, Minority Leader Scott Inman has no interest in negotiating in good faith with the governor or anyone else. He has failed at every turn to deliver Democrat votes for any significant revenue package,” House Speaker Charles McCall said earlier this month.

Now, an Oklahoma representative says he has an idea that should help solve the way lawmakers manage the state’s budget.

Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols says his idea is to set aside one day a week during the session and devote it to the budget.

Under his plan, no policy bills would be heard on those budget days.

Echols says that might mean less legislation gets through, but he says he believes the budget should be a priority.