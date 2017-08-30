Oklahoma police department waiving fees associated with unpaid tickets

CRESCENT, Okla. – A local police department is waiving the fees associated with unpaid tickets in an attempt to help residents get caught up on payments.

The City of Crescent is waiving all failure to appear/pay/ comply fees attached to unpaid citations between Sept. 11 and Sept. 21.

Officials say the failure to appear fee is usually $300.

If tickets or citations are not paid by 3 p.m. on Sept. 21, the Crescent Police Department warns that it will be issuing arrest warrants.

“The Police Department will be actively pursuing individuals who fail to take advantage of this opportunity,” a Facebook post by the department read.

To see if you have an outstanding citation, call the police department at (405) 969-2538.