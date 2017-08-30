Police: Fight over lighter leads to stabbing in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Investigators say a fight over a lighter led to a man being stabbed multiple times.

On Tuesday, authorities were called to the area of N.W. 10th and Pennsylvania Ave. following a reported stabbing.

Once officers arrived, witnesses led them to 47-year-old Deatrick Tharpe.

According to the arrest affidavit, Tharpe told officers that the victim had accused him of stealing a lighter, which sparked a fight.

Tharpe told police that the victim was planning to hit him, so he grabbed a stick to defend himself. At one point, he dropped the stick and claims the victim grabbed it and started hitting him with it.

That’s when he says he pulled out a knife and ‘hit’ the victim in the face, the affidavit read.

The victim ran into a nearby store, and Tharpe says he took the victim’s bag because “to the victor goes the spoils.”

Authorities say the victim suffered about 11 knife wounds to his head, arms and abdomen. He was treated and released from a nearby hospital.

Tharpe was arrested on a complaint of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.