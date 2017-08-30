Ways to help Hurricane Harvey Victims
How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Police: Man arrested in Oklahoma with what appeared to be marijuana-infused gummies

Posted 11:41 am, August 30, 2017, by , Updated at 11:49AM, August 30, 2017

CHICKASHA, Okla. -- A man was arrested after allegedly trying to enter the Grady County Fair with a backpack full of drugs, including gummies that were possibly infused with marijuana.

Keldyn Pena was pulled over while turning into the parking lot of the Grady County Fairgrounds because of an expired Texas paper tag.

Keldyn Pena

After smelling burnt marijuana, the deputy had one of the department's canines search the vehicle.

Inside the vehicle, they found a backpack filled with marijuana, pills and what appeared to be marijuana-infused gummies.

Chickasha drug bust

Pena was arrested and booked into the Grady County Jail on charges of possession with the intent to distribute.