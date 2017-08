Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Police arrested two men for stealing a vehicle and for being in possession of counterfeit money.

Brian Sims and Tommy Martin allegedly stole a vehicle swapped out the plates, and operated a counterfeit money scam out of the back of it.

Inside the car was a printer, ink and counterfeit $20 bills, according to police.

The suspects were caught trying to buy gas at a nearby gas station.