Ragweed pollen triggers “Very High Alert”

Pollen sensitive individuals are advised to stay indoors as much as possible to avoid severe symptoms until the threat passes. According to the Oklahoma Allergy Asthma Clinic, they especially recommend anyone with allergic bronchial asthma to stay inside.

While it is true that spring pollen activates many allergies among Oklahomans, the OAAC points out that Ragweed pollen is a true terror during the late summer and fall. Mid-September is when Ragweed pollen reaches its worst and can cause seasonal allergic rhinitis, also known as hay fever.

The 17 species of Ragweed in the United States can affect as many as 23 million Americans.

With this being such a problem, the OAAC suggests consulting an allergist about whether or not you have the allergy. The allergist has to perform a skin test to confirm the diagnosis. It is about a 15 minute process.

The allergy can be treated with antihistamines or other allergy medications recommended by your physician. It is recommended to start the medication two weeks before you can expect the worst of your symptoms.

There are options for severe cases such as allergy shots to help build resistance and tablets that dissolve under your tongue.

The OAAC says to lower your chances of running into threatening pollen, make sure to check which pollens you are sensitive to and then check the pollen counts for the time of day you will be out. They also say to keep your windows closed in your car and at home.

Also, pollen can ride into your home, on your clothes, in your hair, or on your pet. Make sure to change your clothes, shower yourself before bed, and wash your hands after petting your furry friend to make sure the pollen does not become a permanent resident.

Ever wonder what happens in your body during an allergic reaction? Find out-English https://t.co/JWBDfLbyaO Spanish: https://t.co/JXpdyeYpva pic.twitter.com/7QWQQnCdwe — AAAAI (@AAAAI_org) August 29, 2017

The Oklahoma Allergy Asthma Clinic allergists help people of all ages. The establishment is located on the Oklahoma Health Center campus. They also provide satellite offices in Edmond, Norman, Midwest City, and Northwest Oklahoma City.

