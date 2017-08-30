× Sandra Bullock donates $1 million for Harvey relief

Sandra Bullock has donated $1 million to help those hit hard by flooding in Texas.

According to a press release from the Red Cross, the actress is a longtime supporter of the organization and made her donation Monday.

“I’m just grateful I can do it,” Bullock said in a statement. “We have to take care of one another.”

As of Wednesday, the former hurricane had been downgraded to a tropical storm but continued to batter parts of Texas and Louisiana with heavy rain and flooding.

At least 20 people have died in Texas as a result of the flooding.

Bullock is a former resident of Austin, where she reportedly still owns a home. She also maintains a residence in New Orleans.

Elizabeth Penniman, vice president of communications for the Red Cross, said in a statement to CNN that the organization is “thankful for the overwhelming and generous response from those who want to help those affected by this devastating storm.”

“Massive disasters like Hurricane Harvey create many critical and immediate needs, so we are heartened by donations like this — which allow us to provide immediate shelter, food and comfort to thousands in need,” she said. “The entertainment community has been so supportive to the Red Cross in response to this devastating disaster, and we are so grateful.”

Several celebrities have stepped up to offer relief support, including Kevin Hart, Kim Kardashian and Houston native Beyoncé.

Bullock has a long history of generosity after disasters.

She donated $1 million to the Red Cross after the September 11 attacks. She gave the same amount to the organization in 2004 after a tsunami in Indonesia and again in 2005, following Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans.

In 2010, Bullock gave $1 million to Doctors Without Borders to aid in the Haiti earthquake relief effort.

CNN has reached out to a rep for Bullock for further comment.