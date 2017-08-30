× State of Emergency declared by Gov. Fallin so Oklahoma can respond to “requests, needs” of Gulf Coast states

OKLAHOMA – Governor Mary Fallin has declared a State of Emergency for Oklahoma so that “state, county, and local governments can adequately respond to the mutual aid requests and needs of the Gulf Coast states.”

Under the Executive Order, state agencies can make emergency purchases and acquisitions needed to expedite the delivery of resources to local jurisdictions.

State and local officials have left Oklahoma for Texas to help assist those impacted by the ongoing flooding caused by Tropical Storm Harvey.

More than two dozen teams from Oklahoma have deployed to Texas.

OK-IMT, the state Incident Management Team, deployed to Texas earlier this week to provide assistance with resource distribution and other assignments.

The Oklahoma National Guard is responding to another request from the Texas Military Department to send personnel and equipment to support medical evacuations from southeast Texas.

An Oklahoma shelter operations team is preparing to deploy to Shreveport, Louisiana, to manage two shelters for evacuees who have been displaced by Tropical Storm Harvey. The shelters will accommodate 3,500 to 5,000 people and plan to open later this week.

Along with several Oklahoma teams are voluntary agencies who are also sending staff and volunteers to support relief efforts in Texas.

Agencies such as the American Red Cross, Children’s Disaster Services, Convoy of Hope, Mercy Chefs, Operation BBQ Relief, the Salvation Army and Southern Baptist Disaster Relief will be going to Texas.

Click here for more stories on Oklahoma teams and agencies heading to Texas to help those impacted by the flooding.

For ways on how you can help, click here.