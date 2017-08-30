× Two die in fiery, head-on collision in southern Oklahoma

TISHOMINGO, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says two people have been killed in a fiery, head-on collision in southern Oklahoma.

The OHP says 20-year-old James Droddy of Kingston and 28-year-old Sharesa Michelle Armstrong of Tishomingo died in the crash on U.S. 377 near Tishomingo.

An OHP report says Droddy was southbound about 11 p.m. Tuesday when the sport utility vehicle he was driving crossed the centerline of the highway and collided with the northbound car driven by Armstrong.

The report says both vehicles then caught fire and both victims were trapped inside their vehicles.