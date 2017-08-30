University of Oklahoma updates new policy, brings back some tailgating along Lindsey Street

NORMAN, Okla. – The start of football season is just days away for the University of Oklahoma, but the school’s tailgating policy saw a big change this off-season.

On Tuesday, the university updated its tailgating policy by making a handful of locations off-limits for the festivities, including Lindsey Street and the North and South Ovals.

“I’m really disappointed in OU. One thing that I learned at OU was that traditions are important, and it feels like today the University of Oklahoma has really let down my family and fellow alumni,” Reid Thompson told KFOR.

Officials said the changes were necessary to ensure the safety and security of fans and students.

After many fans spoke out about the changes to the tailgating policy, it seems that another change was made.

On Wednesday, the University of Oklahoma updated its tailgating policy with a new map that allows some tailgating along Lindsey Street, Jenkins Avenue and Elm Avenue.

According to a news release by the university, OU President David Boren ordered officials to “reevaluate the impact of any changes on permitted tailgate locations” to make sure that tailgating remains convenient for OU fans.

“The university recognizes that tailgating is an important part of the game day experience for many fans,” Boren said. “Our goal is to maintain the security of our students in campus housing while accommodating fans as much as possible.”

Officials say the Lindsey Street tailgating area has been moved one block west to the area in front of Cate Center.