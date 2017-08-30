Video: Watch the moment a walk-on senior at OU learns he is now on scholarship

NORMAN, Okla. – While the Sooners are preparing for their season opener this weekend, a senior will be playing his first game on scholarship.

Jaxon Uhles hasn’t spent a lot of time under the spotlight while at the University of Oklahoma, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t made an impact on the team.

Uhles has played mostly on special teams in the past 25 games with the Sooners, but OU head coach Lincoln Riley says his attitude has made a mark on the other players.

“He embodies everything that we want [for] this program,” Riley said. “It’s a special moment for him, he’s earned it. It’s hard for walk-ons to do that but he’s definitely earned it and we want everybody out there to know if they come to Oklahoma and work like he has, anything is possible.”

While preparing for the first game of the season against UTEP, Uhles was asked to step in as a member of the scout team.

During a team meeting, Riley applauded Uhles for stepping in and doing whatever the team needed.

At the end of the meeting, Riley surprised Uhles with a big announcement.

“I got this one! We’re gonna go Jaxon Uhles on scholarship on three!” Riley said.

“It means a lot,” Uhles said. “Four or five years of hard work pays off, walking on. It’s always been a dream here, and now being put on scholarship, it’s very special and a very happy moment in my life.”