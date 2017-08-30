× Woman wanted in connection to Norman murder taken into custody

NORMAN, Okla. – Authorities say a woman wanted in connection to the murder of a 33-year-old woman is now in custody.

On Saturday morning, police were called to a home in the 1800 block of Twisted Oaks Drive to check on the welfare of a resident.

“They found an adult female, multiple gunshot wounds,” said Sarah Jenson, public information officer for the Norman Police Department.

Authorities have identified the victim as 33-year-old Tiffany Godwin, and they have officially classified her death as a homicide.

Investigators are now looking for 30-year-old Charles Curtis “Kurt “Hornback.

“We believe he’s armed and dangerous, because we feel like he did potentially play a role in this crime,” Jensen said. “On top of that, he had a relationship with the woman that was killed.”

An arrest warrant has been issued for Hornback for one count of first-degree murder.

On Tuesday, authorities announced that an arrest warrant had also been issued for 29-year-old Ashlee Nicole Vasquez for one count of accessory to first-degree murder.

Norman police say that Vasquez turned herself in to the Caddo County Sheriff's Office early Wednesday morning.

However, Hornback is still outstanding.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Norman police at (405) 321-1444.