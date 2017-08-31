4 Our Vets: Oklahoma agency moving to new facility to serve more veterans

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma agency says it is expanding in hopes of serving more veterans across the state.

The Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs has spent the last 40 years in the same facility, but they are now moving to a new building.

Agency officials say the building gives them more room to expand programs in order to serve more veterans.

The move was paid for by the Capitol Improvement Fund, which is managed by OMES. The agency sells off vacant facilities and uses the money to update or build new buildings for Oklahoma agencies.

The new facility is located along at 2132 N.E. 36th St. in Oklahoma City.

For more information, visit the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs’ website.