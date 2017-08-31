× Authorities searching for suspect who robbed Oklahoma City bank, stole employee’s vehicle

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are searching for a suspect who reportedly robbed an Oklahoma City bank and stole an employee’s vehicle.

Around 8:05 Thursday morning, officials with FBI Oklahoma City say the Chase Bank, located in the 13800 block of N. May, was robbed.

The subject, of average build and unknown race, was wearing a black hoodie, khaki cargo pants, a black ski mask, black gloves, and a black backpack.

Authorities say the suspect forced an employee into the bank and demanded money.

A weapon was threatened, but not displayed. After getting the money, the subject stole an employee’s vehicle, which is white/light in color.

The Oklahoma Bankers Association offers a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for robbing a member bank.

Anyone with information regarding the bank robbery should call the Oklahoma City FBI at 405-290-7770.

Officials have not released any surveillance photos at this time.