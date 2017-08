Today will be beautiful with highs in the low to mid 80s with a light northeasterly wind and mostly sunny skies.

Lows tonight will drop to the low 60s under starry skies.

Temperatures will gradually climb through the weekend.

Scattered showers will move across the state Saturday morning.

Highs in the 90s will return Sunday and Labor Day!

A powerful cold front will sweep across the state on Tuesday, dropping highs to the 70s for Wednesday!