Cowboys Pour It On Early Against Golden Hurricane

Just over two minutes into the game, Mason Rudolph connected with Tyron Johnson for a 44 yard touchdown pass. The Cowboys took a 7-0 lead and Rudolph was 4-5 in the opening drive.

On the Cowboys second drive, Oklahoma State found the end zone yet again as Rudolph hit James Washington for the 40 yard touchdown reception. OSU went up 14-0 with a little over six minutes left in the first quarter.

After a 49 yard reception by Marcell Ateman, Sophomore Justice Hill punched it in for the Cowboys, OSU took a 21-0 lead going into the second quarter.

Early in the second quarter the Golden Hurricane got on the board when, Jalen McCleskey fumbled a punt return, and Tulsa recovered in the endzone to make it a 21-6 game.

But on the ensuing possession for Oklahoma State, true Freshman J.D. King was handed the ball, and on his second carry in a college game, took it 71 yards to the house. The Cowboys regained their 21 point lead with a score of 28-7 early in the second quarter.