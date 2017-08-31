× Family of 2-year-old boy killed wants apartment complex to reconsider placement of fence

YUKON, Okla. – A family wants their apartment complex to reconsider building a fence in front of a cross that serves as a memorial for their son.

Two-year-old Chevy Lee was killed in February when he was hit by a truck after running into oncoming traffic in Yukon.

This happened near the Lee’s apartment.

“I wasn’t home at the time. My husband was, but he was doing something with the girls in the back room and he didn’t know that the door was unlocked,” Ashley Lee, Chevy’s mom, said.

The family placed a cross near the accident scene to serve as a memorial.

Now, Lee said the apartment complex wants to build a fence right in front of Chevy’s cross.

The complex released a statement saying:

“In this truly sad situation we were doing what we felt was best in being proactive in communicating the possibility of a negative outcome by alerting our resident that with any type of construction process, it is possible that the cross would be disturbed by the many machines, construction workers, etc. to give her the option to move it for a brief period of time until the construction is complete. The changes we are making at the property are to increase the satisfaction of our residents by offering things like a new clubhouse, property fence, dog park, playground and pool. We also have plans to honor the little boy with a special dedication at the clubhouse once it is completed and hope the community will come together during that time to offer support for our resident regarding her loss.” – Trinity Multifamily​