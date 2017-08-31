Georgia mom charged after 12-year-old daughter found with “Jesus loves” tattoo

NEWNAN, Ga. – A Georgia mom has been charged after her 12-year-old daughter was found with a tattoo at her elementary school.

According to a police report, an officer was called to Arnco Sargent Elementary in Newnan after a fifth-grade teacher discovered the student with a tattoo stating “Jesus loves” on her right shoulder.

Another fifth-grade teacher discovered the tattoo after the student had worn a strapless dress to the school dance. The teacher described the tattoo as being “bluish green with Jesus written above the cross and loves written below.”

When police began to investigate the incident, the girl stated her father made her get the tattoo. However, later, she changed her story saying her father did not make her get a tattoo and she wanted it.

The mother, 35-year-old Emma Nolan, stated the girl no longer sees her father and she had no knowledge about the father letting her get a tattoo.

Nolan and the tattoo artist Brenda Gaddy were later booked into the Coweta County Jail for tattooing the body of any person under the age of 18.