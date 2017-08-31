Hurricane Harvey victim delivers her baby safely in Dallas

PLANO, TX – You hear about the rain, the flooding, the struggle, the loss but, in tough times, sometimes, there’s a glimmer of hope.

“It’s mixed emotions, happy, content,” said Houston woman Nora Uribe.

She, her husband, Antonio Negrete, and their children fled Friday to Dallas to stay with family after hearing threats of Hurricane Harvey coming their way.

Less than five days later, their home is under water.

“Sentiments get mixed up,” Antonio said. “Because, you’re leaving everything you have over there but, at the same time, she comes into our lives.”

And, the family of four was soon to be five. Ximena Negrete was born just after midnight Tuesday morning at Plano Medical Center.

“She’s always going to be from Dallas,” Uribe said. “And, my other two kids are from Houston. We’re always going to remember that.”

As for what the other two think?

“They think they’re on vacation,” Uribe laughed.

At the end of the day, she said possessions can be replaced.

“For the family, we need to keep moving forward,” she said. “God never leaves us. We have to keep going. The materialistic doesn’t matter.”

Family members and staff of the Plano Medical Center are speaking to find the best way to help the family and others in situations like theirs, but no specific donation setup has been organized at this time.