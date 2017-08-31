Moore assistant fire marshal charged with aggravated assaulted and battery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. - Officials said Christopher Compton, an assistant fire marshal for the city of Moore, is charged with assault and battery of a police officer in Mustang.

Earlier this month, police responded to Compton's home where he was allegedly suicidal and armed with a shotgun.

Court documents said he also threatened to shoot officers if they came into his home.

The affidavit also said, when officers made contact with Compton outside of his home, he resisted when an officer tried to place him in handcuffs and the two wrestled. At some point, the officer, armed with a rifle, took Compton to the ground.

Documents said Compton tried to take the officer's rifle multiple times but was eventually taken into custody and booked into the Canadian County Jail.

Mustang police declined to comment on camera but did confirm details of the incident.

Moore's city manager, however, did talk to us.

"We have our internal procedures, and we're in the process of complying with those and that's what we're doing right now," said Brooks Mitchell, who also noted Compton was still employed with the city.

Compton has since bonded out of jail.