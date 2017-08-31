× NBA fines Los Angeles Lakers $500,000 for tampering with Paul George

LOS ANGELES – The NBA announced that it has fined the Los Angeles Lakes following an investigation into tampering.

Earlier this month, the NBA said it opened an investigation to see if the Los Angeles Lakers tampered with Paul George while he was under contract with the Indiana Pacers.

Officials say Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka had improper communication with the agent representing George that “constituted a prohibited expression of interest in the player while he was under contract,” according to INDYStar.

As a result, the NBA fined the organization $500,000.

George is a four-time All-Star and Los Angeles native who was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder this offseason. The Pacers traded him after George told them he planned to leave Indiana as a free agent next summer.