No charges to be filed in Ohio State Fair tragedy

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Authorities say no charges will be filed in a deadly accident at the Ohio State Fair.

On July 26, the Fire Ball ride collapsed at the fair, killing one person and injuring seven others. Tyler Jarrell, an 18-year-old from Columbus, was pronounced dead at the scene. Jarrell enlisted with the US Marine Corps that month and was scheduled to attend basic training next year, according to a statement released by the Marines.

Seven others, ranging in age from 14 to 42, were injured and treated in area hospitals.

Some of those injured were on the ride that collapsed, and others were struck by debris that came off the machine, said Ohio State Highway Patrol Superintendent Col. Paul Pride.

Officials with the ride's manufacturer said that “excessive corrosion on the interior of the gondola support beam dangerously reduced the beam’s wall thickness over the years.”

Now, the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office says it will not be pursuing charges against anyone because of a lack of evidence, according to WJW.

Officials say the ride will be stored at the Ohio State Fair and Exposition Center until it is released to Amusements of America.