Oklahoma AG says Oklahoma price stabilization act in effect

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter says Oklahoma’s Price Stabilization Act is in effect now that a disaster declaration has been issued to deal with the impact of Hurricane Harvey.

Hunter said Wednesday that the price-gouging statute prohibits an increase of more than 10 percent for the price of goods and services after an emergency is declared. The act also allows the attorney general to pursue charges against those who engage in price gouging.

Gov. Mary Fallin issued a disaster declaration on Tuesday to help the state respond to needs in Texas, Louisiana and other states impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

Hunter says the Price Stabilization Act will protect Oklahomans looking to help those who have been devastated and ensure fair prices for those who have been displaced because of the storm.