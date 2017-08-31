Oklahoma baby gets life-saving surgery with the help of foster mom

OKLAHOMA – From her church, Jolene Baxter found a new calling to help children in need.

The first-time foster mom got a call from DHS that changed her life.

“‘Would you be willing to love on a little baby who is very, very sick?” Baxter said she recalled being asked. “‘She’s never coming home, but we need someone to love on her until she passes away.’”

Marlee was only weeks old at the time, born with a life-threatening heart condition.

Her last hope was surgery.

“All I keep hearing is ‘This baby needs a surgery,'” Baxter said. “I never heard one time ‘She didn’t have a chance.'”

Little Marlee, though, had been abandoned at the hospital right after she was born. DHS stepped in but was not able to reunite the mother with her baby.

“They called, and they said the only way she was going to get that surgery is if bio mom came and signed for her,” Baxter said. “So, they took custody from me and gave her back to bio mom.”

Lots of legal red tape complicated the situation. The Grady County district attorney got involved but was left with a difficult decision, one Baxter didn’t agree with.

The DA couldn’t legally comment on the specifics but sent us this statement saying:

“My staff and I are dedicated to ensuring the best interests of every child that comes through our office and would never substitute our judgement for that of medical professionals. While I would cherish the opportunity to let the public know what happened in this particular instance, Oklahoma Statutes prohibit me, or my staff, from discussing matters involving a juvenile.”

“This was a very atypical case,” said Sheree Powell, spokesperson for Oklahoma Department of Human Services. “There were a lot of different factors involved in the child’s custody and the parental rights and decisions, medical decisions for this baby.”

In the meantime, time was running out for Marlee.

“All I saw was her brown eyes, and it was like ‘Help me,'” Baxter said.

Thankfully, the day before Marlee was to go into comfort care, the biological mother signed off on the surgery. It was a success.

But, the biological mom left again. This time for good.

Baxter was then able to adopt Marlee – through DHS – and with the approval of the Kiowa tribe.

“We need more mothers like this mom. We need people who are willing to step up, and love children and accept children with special medical needs and disabilities,” Powell said.