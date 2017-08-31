Ways to help Hurricane Harvey Victims
Oklahoma Baptist volunteers arrive in Houston to help with relief efforts

Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief (DR) volunteers set up the large feeding unit, which is capable of serving 20,000 meals per day in operation. A team of 45 volunteers runs this unit.

HOUSTON, Texas – Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief (DR) director Don Williams and Baptist General Convention of Oklahoma (BGCO) Disaster Relief volunteers are in Houston serving in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

Oklahoma Baptist volunteers listen to instruction as the Disaster Relief incident command center is set up in The Woodlands.

Oklahoma Disaster Relief has been assigned to serve the communities of Portland and The Woodlands, where they established incident command sites, food units, shower trailers and have chaplains available on site for those in need.

According to Williams, Oklahoma Disaster Relief will be serving nearly 20,000 meals per day as a part of the historic response.

These meals will be prepared by Disaster Relief volunteers and delivered to the Houston Convention Center by the Red Cross.

Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief (DR) volunteers from the Tulsa Metro Association set up a feeding unit in Houston on Wed., Aug. 30.

In addition to feeding units and showers, Williams anticipates Oklahoma Disaster Relief assessors, chainsaw teams, and mud-out crews to arrive in Texas in days to follow to begin the recovery process for homeowners.

DR volunteers help set up inside of the mobile feeding unit that arrived in Houston on Wed., Aug. 30.

“Oklahoma Baptists are responding, but this is a marathon, not a sprint,”

“If you want to go to Texas and help, we will most certainly make room for you and help you get here.” said Williams.

To make a donation or to learn how to volunteer visit the Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief website here.