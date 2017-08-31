× Oklahoma Baptist volunteers arrive in Houston to help with relief efforts

HOUSTON, Texas – Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief (DR) director Don Williams and Baptist General Convention of Oklahoma (BGCO) Disaster Relief volunteers are in Houston serving in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

Oklahoma Disaster Relief has been assigned to serve the communities of Portland and The Woodlands, where they established incident command sites, food units, shower trailers and have chaplains available on site for those in need.

According to Williams, Oklahoma Disaster Relief will be serving nearly 20,000 meals per day as a part of the historic response.

These meals will be prepared by Disaster Relief volunteers and delivered to the Houston Convention Center by the Red Cross.

In addition to feeding units and showers, Williams anticipates Oklahoma Disaster Relief assessors, chainsaw teams, and mud-out crews to arrive in Texas in days to follow to begin the recovery process for homeowners.

“Oklahoma Baptists are responding, but this is a marathon, not a sprint,”

“If you want to go to Texas and help, we will most certainly make room for you and help you get here.” said Williams.

To make a donation or to learn how to volunteer visit the Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief website here.