Oklahoma Department of Corrections has reached another population record

OKLAHOMA CITY – Just days after inmates filed a lawsuit regarding unsafe conditions in Oklahoma prisons, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections announced that it has set another population record.

On Thursday, the Department of Corrections set another population record with 63,009 people in the system. Officials say this is the third significant population development within the agency in less than a year.

“As you’ll remember on December 16, 2016 we reached 61,012 in our system for the first time in our state’s correctional system history and on April 26, 2017 we announced another record of 62,000,” said DOC Director Joe M. Allbaugh. “Now we have more than 63,000 in the system, that’s another milestone for us in just 8 ½-months. What are we to do?”

Officials say they are currently researching ways to address the current population.