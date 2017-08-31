× Oklahoma Oil and Gas Association to hold Harvey supply drive

Members of the Oklahoma Oil and Gas Association (OKOGA) will hold a one-day supply drive on Friday, September 1st , to benefit the Oklahoma Red Cross.

The announcement was made at a press conference on Thursday held by several energy companies and the Red Cross.

The Oklahoma Red Cross is asking for the following donations:

Cases of bottled water

Prepackaged snacks with long shelf life

Hygiene products such as tooth brushes, shampoo, soap, etc.

Cleaning supplies such as trash bags, bleach, etc.

Donated goods will support American Red Cross chapters on the front lines of Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Supplies will also support the Red Cross shelter in Oklahoma City that is expected to open to support evacuees.

OKOGA member companies across the state will accept donations from employees and the general public on September 1st at the following locations:

Chesapeake Energy, Oklahoma City

8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Halliburton, Midwest City

8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Unit Corp., Tulsa

8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

SandRidge Energy, Alva

8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

FourPoint Energy, Elk City

8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Newfield Exploration, Foster

8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Phillips 66, Ponca City

8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Devon Energy, Weatherford

4501 Technology Dr., Weatherford, OK 73096

7 a.m. – 4 p.m. 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Marathon Oil, Watonga

8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Rockwater Energy, Woodward

8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Newfield Exploration, McAlester

8 a.m. – 8 p.m.