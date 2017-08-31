× Oklahoma Supreme Court rules that increased sales tax on vehicles is constitutional

OKLAHOMA CITY – Several Oklahoma lawmakers are celebrating a victory following a recent ruling by the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

The Oklahoma Automobile Dealers Association filed a lawsuit after lawmakers decided to remove an exemption related to a 1.25 percent tax on motor vehicles.

Now, Oklahomans purchasing a vehicle will have to pay a 1.25 percent tax on top of the 3.25 percent excise tax.

Removing that exemption is expected to generate $123 million within the next fiscal year.

The association challenged the bill, saying the measure signified a tax increase which needs a super majority to pass.

On Thursday, the Court ruled that the bill is constitutional since lawmakers only removed an exemption, and did not implement a new tax.

“Applying a test we have utilized since 1908, we conclude that HB 2433 ‘does not levy a tax in the strict sense’ because it removes a tax exemption from an already levied tax rather than levying a new tax,” the court ruled.

Now, justices have to rule on one more lawsuit involving legislation from last year.

Gary Richardson filed a lawsuit, challenging the constitutionality of three different bills: the motor vehicle excise tax; the motor fuel tax fee, which charges a fee to owners of electric and compressed natural gas vehicles; and a bill over the state deduction rate.

“The legislators know what the purpose was. Every citizen of this state knows what the purpose was. It was to raise money, to raise fees, to raise taxes,” Richardson said.

Earlier this month, the Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled that a $1.50-per-pack ‘cigarette fee’ was unconstitutional after lawmakers passed the revenue raising measure in the final five days of a legislative session without a 75 percent majority vote.

The fee was expected to generate $215 million for several state agencies.

Although the legislative session is not supposed to begin until next year, Gov. Fallin says lawmakers need to get to the Capitol to fill the budget hole left by the ‘cigarette fee’ ruling.

“A special session is the best option,” Gov. Fallin said. “Failure to meet in special session would mean $215 million would be cut mostly from these three state agencies. These agencies and the people they serve cannot sustain the kind of cuts that will occur if we do not find a solution.”