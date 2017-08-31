× One year later: Holdenville football player still recovering after suffering head injury

HOLDENVILLE, Okla. – Nearly one year since he was injured on the football field, an Oklahoma teenager is recovering from his injuries.

Last year, Holdenville senior Oske Lowe started complaining about a headache during a football game.

The Wolverines were playing Shawnee when Oske excused himself from the game and said he had a headache.

His family knew something wasn’t right because Oske never complained.

“He can tolerate pain,” Nancy Randall, Oske’s mother, told NewsChannel 4.

However, his head injury was much more serious and he had to be airlifted to OU Medical Center.

It’s been a year since Lowe was rushed to the hospital, and family members say he has made a little progress but is still recovering.

“He is still immobile, and doesn’t speak yet. But he continues to interact with us through blinking, smiling, and giggling,” Randall told KFOR.

On Sept. 21, Holdenville High School will hold an ‘Oske Lowe’ night where all the players will wear green in his honor.