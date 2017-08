OKLAHOMA CITY – Roads in part of downtown Oklahoma City is shut down after a gas line was cut.

Thursday morning, a natural gas line was cut near N.W. 4th and Broadway.

Fire officials say at least one patient was evaluated at the scene.

TAC 1 – N.W. 4th and Broadway. Natural Gas line hit and 1 patient being evaluated at scene. — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) August 31, 2017

Streets in the area are shut down while crews work to repair the issue.

Nearby buildings have also been evacuated.

TAC 1 – Gas line cut – Please avoid n.w 4th and Broadway. Streets are going to be shut down north/south Broadway. East and west 4th. — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) August 31, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.