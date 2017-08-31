× Texas sex offender accused of molesting young girl while visiting Oklahoma

ENID, Okla. – A Texas sex offender is accused of molesting a young girl while visiting Oklahoma.

In October 1998, Carl Eugene Merworth, 56, of Big Spring, Texas, was convicted of indecency with a child in Bexar County, Texas.

According to the Texas Sex Offender registry, Merworth’s victim was an 8-year-old girl.

Recently, Merworth traveled to Enid.

While in Enid, Merworth allegedly molested a 12-year-old girl, the Enid News and Eagle reports.

According to an affidavit, police started investigating Merworth on August 20th after receiving a report that the man had possibly touched the buttocks of a 12-year-old girl while in a pool at an Enid home.

The girl told police that she and four other children were swimming in the pool with Merworth when the man started acting inappropriate.

At one point, the girl said Merworth asked her to sit on his lap and asked if she trusted him.

Eventually, the man allegedly rubbed the outside of the 12-year-old’s bathing suit near her genitals, the affidavit states.

The girl said Merworth then put his hand inside her bathing suit and touched her buttocks.

According to the Enid News and Eagle, police interviewed other children who were at the pool, who confirmed Merworth’s inappropriate behavior.

One of the children told police that Merworth wanted to play truth or dare with them.

During the game, Merworth allegedly dared one of the children to chug the rest of his beer.

He also reportedly asked one of the young girls if she had sex.

When the girl said no, Merworth gave her a fist bump, the affidavit obtained by the Enid News and Eagle states.

Merworth was arrested for lewd molestation with a child under 16 and for being a sex offender residing within 2,000 feet of a school/being a sex offender establishing a living accommodation where a minor resides.

