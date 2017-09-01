Deputies: Oklahoma homeowner shoots man attempting to break into house

TULSA, Okla. – Authorities say an Oklahoma homeowner shot an alleged burglar who attempted to break into his home early Friday morning.

On Friday, deputies with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office were called to home between Owasso and Collinsville following a reported burglary.

According to FOX 23, the homeowner told deputies that he found a stranger armed with a weapon trying to break into his home while his two children and wife were sleeping.

At that point, he allegedly shot the suspect.

The alleged suspect was able to run from the home, but was found suffering from two serious gunshot wounds near the house.

The 33-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition.