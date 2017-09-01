Enid man charged with child neglect after delivery driver finds him passed out at home with 3-year-old

ENID, Okla. – An Enid man is accused of child neglect after a delivery driver found him passed out at a home with a 3-year-old child.

Around 5:21 p.m. on August 21st, police were called to an Enid home on a report of a medial emergency.

According to documents obtained by the Enid News and Eagle, an employee from Golden Chick was at the home delivering food when a 3-year-old child answered the door.

The delivery driver then noticed 22-year-old Thomas Ryan Marroquin passed out on the living room floor. Marroquin was reportedly unresponsive.

When police arrived to the home, an officer attempted to wake Marroquin up.

After shaking the man’s arm, he eventually started moving and sat up.

Officers at the scene who questioned Marroquin asked him why he passed out and the man said it was because he had been drinking.

Police then called Marroquin’s girlfriend to come home from work for the child.

While at the home, officers could smell marijuana, the affidavit states.

Marroquin allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana earlier that day.

The man then reportedly showed police a roach and a marijuana grinder on the dining room table.

Marroquin was arrested for child neglect and booked into the Grady County Jail.