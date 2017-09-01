× Family members: Elementary school student beaten during recess, suffers concussion

OKLAHOMA CITY — A family said their 9-year-old came home from Greystone Elementary with a concussion, and they are not happy about the punishment the offenders received.

They said this is the fourth incident where he was beaten at school in the past two weeks.

Officials with the district said the incident was investigated and the students were punished sufficiently for their actions.

However, family members of the victim say they are not happy with the punishment.