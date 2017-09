Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The first full week of the Friday Night Heroes was the second week of high school football in Oklahoma, but technically it was Week 1 after Week Zero last week.

Here are the games KFOR covered:

Edmond Santa Fe 43, Edmond North 7

Tulsa Washington 27, Midwest City 24, OT

Westmoore 50, Moore 18

McGuinness 32, Del City 23

Mustang 31, Yukon 14

Heritage Hall 41, John Marshall 20

Noble 35, Newcastle 21

Washington 21, Chishom 7