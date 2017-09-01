× Gov. Fallin asks Oklahomans to pray for Hurricane Harvey storm victims

OKLAHOMA CITY – As families across Texas are dealing with historic flooding, Oklahoma leaders are asking for prayers for our neighbors south of the Red River.

Gov. Mary Fallin asked all Oklahomans to set aside time on Sunday, Sept. 3 to pray for the victims of Hurricane Harvey and first responders who are assisting with recovery efforts.

“I encourage Oklahomans of all faiths to join me this Sunday in offering their prayers for storm victims and our first responders,” Fallin said. “The power of prayer is a wonderful thing, and I would ask every Oklahoman to look to a greater power this weekend.”

On Friday, the governor issued a proclamation urging Oklahomans “to join with Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Texans of all faiths and religious traditions to offer prayers for those who have lost loved ones and for the safety of our first responders, public safety officers, military personnel, volunteers, and for the restoration of lives and communities in Texas.”

Officials say at least 47 people have died, and thousands of homes and businesses were destroyed.